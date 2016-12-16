North Carolina Republican lawmakers who hold veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate convened a special session to weaken Governor-elect Roy Cooper's powers.

Republican Governor Pat McCrory lost to Cooper by a narrow 10,000 votes. He and other Republicans raised claims of voter fraud in an attempt to delay conceding.

GOP leaders have proposed cutting back the number of state government employees Cooper can hire at will to 300 from 1,500, transfer the power to appoint trustees to the University of North Carolina from the governor to the General Assembly, and require Senate confirmation for cabinet appointments, The News & Observer reported. Also proposed is stripping the governor of control of one state office and handing it to the lieutenant governor, who happens to be a Republican.

Some Democrats have called the proposals a “coup.”

During an appearance on Meet the Press, Cooper suggested that the changes were unconstitutional.

“The whole process of how they called themselves into this second special session is questionable,” Cooper told host Chuck Todd. “So potentially everything that they do at this point is unconstitutional.”

During a news conference, Cooper threatened to file a legal challenge against the GOP-led Legislature over the proposals to limit his powers before he takes office.

“If I believe these measures are unconstitutional, they will see me in court and they don't have a good track record there,” Cooper said, adding that lawmakers were attempting to make major changes to the state's laws “in the dark of the night with little debate.”